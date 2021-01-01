Easy to slip on and sure to become your breezy, summer staple. Wear it as a top with jeans or slip over a swimsuit at the beach. Multicolored silk crepe de chine. Slips on. Slightly fitted at hips. Features a V-neck adorned with our signature repurposed brass Maasai coin. Main body 100% Silk Crepe de Chine. Sleeve panels handwoven silk (95%), cotton (5%). Dry Clean. Size + Fit Cut for a loose fit. Fits true to size, order your normal size. Slightly fitted below hip. Model is 172.72 cm / 5'8" and is wearing size small. Dry Clean Women's Artisanal Silk Zuri Short Tunic Small ANASA Resort Wear