Made of pewter, a malleable metal, Anne-Marie Chagnon rings are adjustable from sizes 6 to 9 allowing anyone to wear them comfortably. However, it is important to enjoy this feature in moderation. Like many other metals, pewter can fracture if the ring is opened and closed repeatedly. MATERIAL: pewter, wood With the right care, you can ensure the longevity of your jewelry and preserve its beauty and shine throughout the years. In order to avoid damage and discoloration, we recommend that you limit exposure to the following: extreme temperatures, perfumes and cosmetics, household chemicals and running water. Pewter and plated pieces To restore the pewter's shine, simply rub it with a dry cloth, designed for silverware. If the pewter still remains tarnished, you can use a non-abrasive scouring powder for cleaning, then rinse and dry carefully before wearing the jewelry again. Never use scouring powder, even non-abrasive, to clean plated parts or chains. These should be cleaned with a dry cloth only. Women's Artisanal Silver Adjustable Ring - Bello - Wood Anne-Marie Chagnon