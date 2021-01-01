This pearl ring plays with traditional jewelry setting and shape. An expansive foreground of hand-textured silvery pewter encircles a unique freshwater baroque pearl. Details MATERIAL: pewter, pearl With the right care, you can ensure the longevity of your jewelry and preserve its beauty and shine throughout the years. In order to avoid damage and discoloration, we recommend that you limit exposure to the following: extreme temperatures, perfumes and cosmetics, household chemicals and running water. Pewter and plated pieces To restore the pewter's shine, simply rub it with a dry cloth, designed for silverware. If the pewter still remains tarnished, you can use a non-abrasive scouring powder for cleaning, then rinse and dry carefully before wearing the jewelry again. Never use scouring powder, even non-abrasive, to clean plated parts or chains. These should be cleaned with a dry cloth only. Women's Artisanal Silver Adjustable Ring - Betula - Pewter & Pearl Anne-Marie Chagnon