Algae collection was created during my vacation in Sardinia. Walking along the beach I made a mass of photographs. I was fascinated by algae forms among others. Algae earrings are comfortable to wear. The texture on its surface is fascinating and refers to the forms of algae that I was able to observe. The earrings are in form of small spirals and are made out of sterlings silver. Looks stunning! Clean with a damp cleaning cloth, avoid prolonged contact with perfume, hand cream and soap. Best to keep the piece when not worn in attached sealing bag. Women's Artisanal Silver Algae Spiral Earrings Karolina Bik Jewellery