A perfect size to become your fave daily statement ring. Galina is the Greek word meaning 'calm; windless'. Reflective in nature, soft in shape and serene in mood, this piece was hand-cast from a beautiful pebble that designer Corrine found on her grandmother's village beach in Bolati, Greece. Each original casting was hollowed out to allow for a comfortable wearing weight, and hand-polished to mirror perfection. Also available in Small and Large pebble versions. Made from rhodium plating over brass, hypo-allergenic and hand polished. For increased longevity, keep jewelry clean and dry using a soft cloth. Avoid wearing your jewelry in the shower or during exercise, and wear after applying perfume or hairspray. Protect your piece from rain and humidity. When not wearing, be sure to store inside a jewelry box or soft jewelry pouch, such as the pink branded BIKO pouch provided. All BIKO pieces are plated in 14k gold or rhodium, over brass. They do not tarnish or cause discolouration on the skin. All earring posts are surgical stainless steel, and hypo-allergenic. Wear your BIKO jewels often, and love them always. Women's Artisanal Silver Brass Galina Ring Medium BIKO