With a gentle curve in just the right spot, the Mini Mirage hug the earlobe and bring a brightness to the face. These are a thinner version of our best-selling Mirage Huggies. Made from rhodium plating over brass, hypo-allergenic and hand polished. For increased longevity, keep jewelry clean and dry using a soft cloth. Avoid wearing your jewelry in the shower or during exercise, and wear after applying perfume or hairspray. Protect your piece from rain and humidity. When not wearing, be sure to store inside a jewelry box or soft jewelry pouch, such as the pink branded BIKO pouch provided. All BIKO pieces are plated in 14k gold or rhodium, over brass. They do not tarnish or cause discolouration on the skin. All earring posts are surgical stainless steel, and hypo-allergenic. Wear your BIKO jewels often, and love them always. Women's Artisanal Silver Brass Mini Mirage Studs BIKO