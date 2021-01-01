Paloma is a female name meaning Dove, a symbol of peace. This bracelet features natural freshwater pearls and an unexpected pop of gold, which is actually a bead created from a hand-cast freshwater pearl, hand-polished to perfection. Made from rhodium plating over brass, hypo-allergenic and hand polished. For increased longevity, keep jewelry clean and dry using a soft cloth. Avoid wearing your jewelry in the shower or during exercise, and wear after applying perfume or hairspray. Protect your piece from rain and humidity. When not wearing, be sure to store inside a jewelry box or soft jewelry pouch, such as the pink branded BIKO pouch provided. All BIKO pieces are plated in 14k gold or rhodium, over brass. They do not tarnish or cause discolouration on the skin. All earring posts are surgical stainless steel, and hypo-allergenic. Wear your BIKO jewels often, and love them always. Women's Artisanal Silver Brass Paloma Pearl Bracelet BIKO