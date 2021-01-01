Clear CZ pavé set stones shimmer on a curved band post, and give a new illusion as it wraps and dies into the ear and under the lobe. Set of 2 earrings Choose from 14K Gold Plated brass or Rhodium Plated Sterling Silver Earrings are about .75" across from the start of each curved end and should fit most sized ear lobes. Keeping your jewelry away from the following will help your jewelry stay gorgeous: oils, hair products, perfume, soaps and detergents, chlorine and salt water. Remove when showering and store in the baggie provided between wear. Women's Artisanal Silver Brass Pavé Suspension Hoops-Clear Glamrocks Jewelry