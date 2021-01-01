This Silver Circle Asymmetry Ring is a delicate piece of jewellery that you can wear for every occasion. The elegant yet clean design is ideal to give a classy feel to a simple outfit. The precious shimmer of the Swarovski crystals adds a touch of glam, perfect for a fancy night out. The circle ring conveys harmony and yet surprises with its shifted shape. Asymmetry is used to reveals new proportions and create lines that separate whilst remaining one. It exposes one jewel made of two mirroring sides; one clean and simple, the opposite embellished and augmented with sparkling Swarovski crystals. Great care has been taken in creating your jewellery. To protect it and contribute to its longevity, there are a few tips to follow: Store your jewellery separately and in its original packaging as metals and stones can scratch when they come into contact with each other. Do not let your jewellery come into contact with household detergents or other chemical products and take care when spraying perfume. Polish your jewellery frequently with a soft cloth to maintain its original, lustrous finish. Remove jewellery before washing hands, swimming, and/or applying products (e.g, perfume, hairspray, soap, or lotion), as this could harm the metal and reduce the life of the plating, as well as cause discoloration and loss of crystal brilliance. Put on jewellery last when dressing and take off first when undressing. Avoid contact with water. Swarovski: Swarovski crystal is a delicate material that must be handled with special care. To ensure that your Swarovski product remains in the best possible condition over an extended period of time, please observe the advice below to avoid damage. Women's Artisanal Silver Circle Ring OSYLIA London