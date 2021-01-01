Inspired by the rock and roll of the 80s, this fabulous wrap sequin top is all about that hard glamour and edgy style. With flares on the sleeves, you won't be able to resist dancing the night away in this stunner. Features a Relaxed fit, allover Sequins top, V neckline, Long sleeve, Step-in style. Outer 100% Polyester/ Lining 100% Polyester Crepe de Chine/ Delicate dry clean only/ Do not machine wash or tumble dry/ For a post-travel refresh, we advise using a cool iron or a gentle steam on the reverse side of any embellishment Women's Artisanal Silver Crepe Argent Blouse XS NARCES