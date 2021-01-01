The timeless appeal of a Deer's head and its majestic antlers are incorporated into this elegant necklace - with the antlers as the main feature, made to give the allusion of a heart shape, the ends looping round to join the delicate chain. 100% handmade in recycled sterling silver in our Hatton Garden, London studio. Comes beautifully packaged in a Lee Renee branded box. All Lee Renee jewellery is made from recycled sterling silver or 18 carat gold plate on sterling silver. When not being worn, we recommend that you store your jewellery in the box that it came in. This will minimise the effects of sunlight and the environment. Avoid all contact with water, body lotions, perfumes, sun creams, cleaning products and make-up as these will affect the plating. To keep your jewellery sparkling, you can polish it gently with a soft jewellery cloth. Women's Artisanal Silver Deer Necklace Lee Renee