Be Inspired by the meticulously crafted and beautifully styled flower clover huggie hoop earrings that sparkle with the brilliance of diamonds. Pretty and petite, these hoop earrings feature a nature inspired clover shaped hoop, adorned with diamonds, which hug the earlobe for an elegant, understated aesthetic making them perfect for those who covet delicate jewellery with added sparkle. Sterling silver is handset with white round brilliant cut diamonds to add a touch of everyday luxury. With a creole fastening Perfect from daytime to evening wear Materials: 925 sterling silver. Diamonds 0.5 Carats Packaging: This item is presented in a Latelita London signature packaging Care Instructions: To maintain your jewellery, wipe gently with a damp cloth that is soft and clean. Do not soak in water. Avoid contact with soaps, detergents, perfume or hair spray. Women's Artisanal Silver Diamond Flower Clover Huggie Hoop Earring LATELITA