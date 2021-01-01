Minimal bralette in urbanlight style. The mix of elegant italian black lace with the metal silver lamé fabric makes it the must-have to wear during the day or at night. The underbreast elastic band provides support and above all comfort, adapting to the body shapes independently from the breast size. The iconic Chité back characterized by a fine deisgn of lines and strings with its charming style is perfect for backless dresses. DETAILS: - Black lace - Silver Lamè - Elastic band - Chitè back - Hand-wash suggested We only use luxury fabrics, so please use extra care and a lot of love: hand-wash necessary. A small flock loss may happen. Women's Artisanal Silver Fabric Rocker Bra XS Chitè