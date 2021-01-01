Flooid was born in the past, curated in the present and made for a better, more inclusive future. This pendulum drop has been lovingly remade from a vintage casting, originally designed in London between 1960s-80s. It is one of the first styles in our range to be made with gold vermeil. A single earring makes a statement. Simple but edgy, this will be an easy-to-wear style for every season, whether you wear it alone or with other earrings. Gold vermeil drop with sterling silver hoop Single earring - *not a pair Women's Artisanal Silver Flooid Pendulum Single Earring Nadia Minkoff