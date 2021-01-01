Decorate your ear with this beautiful clip-on ear cuff. The ear cuff is very lightweight and easy to wear, only weighing 2g. Clip on the top or bottom of ear. Each order comes with a cleaning cloth and beautifully gift boxed, ready to give as a gift or to keep for yourself. This piece is very delicate so take care with clothing and remove when washing. Your piece is 100% sterling silver, silver can naturally tarnish with time and wear, so to help keep it tarnish free for longer an anti-tarnish tab is inside every box so it's recommended to keep the piece in its original packaging. Also keep different metals away from each other to reduce excessive wear. To restore the original brilliance of the silver use the silver polishing cloth which is included for FREE with every purchase, if this is not sufficient then use a silver dip solution making sure to read the manufactures instructions. Women's Artisanal Silver Half Moon Ear Cuff Lucy Ashton Jewellery