This simple yet chic, Hamsa lucky charm bracelet is perfect for everyday styling. Either worn singularly or layered for a more dramatic look. Handcrafted in sterling silver, each Hamza bracelet is adorned Latelita London multifaceted white zircons to provide dazzling sparkle from day to night. The Hamza hand (Arabic) Nazar or Hamish hand (Hebrew) is an old and still popular apotropaic amulet for magical protection from the envious or evil eye. The words Hamsa and Hamish mean "five" and refer to the digits on the hand. Finished with a lobster clasp, and size adjuster. 925 sterling silver. Zircons. Packaging: This item is presented in Latelita London signature packaging Care Instructions: To maintain your jewellery, wipe gently with a damp cloth that is soft and clean. Do not soak in water. Avoid contact with soaps, detergents, perfume or hair spray. Women's Artisanal Silver Hamsa Lucky Charm Bracelet LATELITA