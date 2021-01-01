The Hatun earring is ideal for those who love statement jewellery which makes an impact but is light to wear. Featuring nine linked gemstones which form a teardrop shaped hoop suspended from a stud fastening, these drop earrings will catch everyones eye with their natural movement. The Hatun earrings are extremely versatile and can easily be styled from a daytime bohemian look to a demurer evening aesthetic. A stone for "new beginnings", Moonstone is a stone of inner growth and strength. It soothes emotional instability and stress, and stabilises the emotions, providing calmness. Moonstone enhances intuition, promotes inspiration, success and good fortune in love and business matters. 925 sterling silver. 73 carats Moonstone. Packaging: This item is presented in Latelita London signature packaging Care Instructions: To maintain your jewellery, wipe gently with a damp cloth that is soft and clean. Do not soak in water. Avoid contact with soaps, detergents, perfume or hair spray. Women's Artisanal Silver Hatun Gemstone Statement Earrings Moonstone LATELITA