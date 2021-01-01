Your perfect everyday hand sculpted hoop earring with an added raised texture for that little extra somethin somethin. Made of solid sterling silver, including ear posts and backs. Designed and handmade in Toronto, Ontario. All Thaleia pieces are made using precious metals (primarily sterling silver) and semi precious gemstones. Over time, through exposure to the elements, your sterling silver pieces can start to oxidize. All this means is that a thin dark layer forms at the surface of your metal. In order to prevent this, we recommend keeping unworn jewelry in a plastic ziplock bag (which is provided in all your orders) and storing in a dark, dry place. Fun fact: The more you wear your pieces the less likely they are to tarnish! If your pieces have oxidized, here are some ways to clean them: - For pieces with stones: Using a soft, old toothbrush and dish soap (My favourite for jewelry is Dawn) gently scrub until the shiny silver is exposed again. Rinse under lukewarm water. We would also advise to treat your pieces with stones like Opals with extra care, ie. avoiding harsh chemicals like hand sani or perfumes. - For pieces without stones: Make a paste out of baking soda and water and scrub gently with the use of a microfiber cloth or soft toothbrush. Rinse with lukewarm water. You can also purchase a reusable jewelry polishing cloth. Our favourites are the Sunshine Polishing Cloths. Women's Artisanal Silver Hoops Thaleia