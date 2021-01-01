This collection comprises of a quincunx of shapes based on the sacred 5 tower structures of Angkor Wat. Inspired by this architecturally striking and elegant temple complex in Cambodia, the collection mirrors its Ogive or Lotus shaped pointed temple apexes, its intricate columns and detailed patternation. Mixing modern, geometric forms and shapes with organic ruin-esque etched surfaces, pieces give the sense of the present and the past assimilating, reviving and renewing the Khmer aesthetic. Named after the Sanskrit for 'Compassion', these colonette shaped spires are intricately etched from original illustrations of the ruins of Angkor Wat. The Lotus Bud shaped ends mimic the spire shapes of the temples which point towards the sky, connecting the cosmos with Earth. The Lotus bud tips reflect the many Lotus flowers blooming at Sunrise on the water surrounding Angkor Wat, signifying Love, compassion, joy and Equanimity. Tiny pyramid geometric detailing on the sides of the colonettes contrast with the organic etched textures. Material: Hallmarked Sterling Silver 925 Women's Artisanal Silver Karuna Colonette Studs Annabelle Lucilla Jewellery