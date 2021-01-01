Make a statement with the Leslie Cuff Bracelet. Tonal sparkling cyrstal in pear, oval and cushion octagon shapes showcase a variety of shades on a shining three-tier metal band. Sorrelli offers a lifetime guarantee on all products, a promise we have kept for almost four decades. 100% hand-crafted has been our value from day one. We do not mass produce, each piece is soldered by hand. Here's how we suggest you clean your Sorrelli Jewelry: A simple cleaning technique is to gently brush your jewelry with a soft brush (try an old toothbrush!) and warm, soapy water. We suggest using a mild dish soap when cleaning. Make sure you dry your jewelry thoroughly, and do not leave it sitting in water, or sitting wet for more than a few minutes. Do not use an at-home jewelry bath/machine for cleaning your Sorrelli jewelry. Prolonged exposure to water and cleaning solutions will dull and darken the special coatings we use on our crystals. Or, if you'd rather not deal with the hassle of cleaning your favorite piece of jewelry, we offer professional cleanings on any of our genuine Sorrelli jewelry pieces for a flat fee of $10.00 per piece (or per pair of earrings). We promise, the piece will look as new as the first time you wore it. To send your jewelry in for a professional cleaning, or repair please visit Sorrelli.com. Women's Artisanal Silver Leslie Cuff Bracelet Sorrelli