This delicate little ring symbolises eternal love - a continuous thin round band which is looped in the middle to form a heart. A perfect gift for that special someone in your life. Super cute and made of solid silver, it looks great for subtle styling. 100% handmade in London by Lee Renee and her team of master craftspeople. Please handle this delicate jewelry with care. Women's Artisanal Silver Love Knot Heart Ring Lee Renee