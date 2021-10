Mammatus is a type of cloud that has round shaped and varied in size protuberances located in the lower part of the cloud. It is believed that these clouds appear in the sky before a strong and intense storm. The Mammatus round earrings are hand made out of sterling silver. Clean with a damp cleaning cloth, avoid prolonged contact with perfume, hand cream and soap. Women's Artisanal Silver Mammatus Round Earrings Karolina Bik Jewellery