This glamorous statement necklace adds a bold statement to any outfit and is perfect for summer time! It can easily be worn to dress up a classic top or dress, or simply paired with jeans and a t-shirt. It is made from amber chunky beads, multicolor stone beads, and antique silver charms. It is mounted on a black beaded string. The necklace can be hung approximately just below the collar bone or be tied loosely and hang on the bust. This gorgeous necklace best paired with simple outfits, so as not to take away from its statement design. Wear yours solo over crew-neck tops or with a blazer worn as a shirt. Wipe out with water and cloth only Women's Artisanal Silver Multicolor Bead & tone Statement Necklace L2R THE LABEL