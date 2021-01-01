Formed of a long drop with a suspended majorica pearl, these sleek and contemporary pearl earrings are adorned along the drop of this earring with colourful zirconia accents, to imitate a rainbow, which allows for extra movement and added sparkle as they catch the light. The purity of these earrings make them an idea finishing touch for any evening, bridal or wedding attire. These earrings make an impact but are comfortable to wear. Pierced earrings with post back and butterfly fastening. Lightweight, yet still a major statement. Pierced earring with stud fastening. Perfect for those who like statement jewellery, this earring is a great finishing touch to any bridal, evening or cocktail party outfit. Materials: 925 sterling silver. Handset micro pave zircons. Majorica Pearls. Packaging: This item is presented in a Latelita London signature packaging Care Instructions: To maintain your jewellery, wipe gently with a damp cloth that is soft and clean. Do not soak in water. Avoid contact with soaps, detergents, perfume or hair spray Women's Artisanal Silver Pearl Majorica Long Rainbow Drop Earrings LATELITA