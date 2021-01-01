Pineapples are considered a symbol of friendship and hospitality, so why not welcome a touch of zesty humour to your jewellery collection. Perfect for the minimalist jewellery wearer, each pineapple is bevelled for a three dimensional appearance, adorned with colourful zircons. Champagne zircons on the body of the pineapple and green on its crown. Playful resort wear making this perfect for holidays and vacation. With simple everyday styling Makes this an ideal gift. Food inspired. Materials: Handcrafted using 925 sterling silver. Packaging: This item is presented in a Latelita London black and gold printed jewellery box. Care Instructions: To maintain your jewellery, wipe gently with a damp cloth that is soft and clean. Do not soak in water. Avoid contact with soaps, detergents, perfume or hair spray. Women's Artisanal Silver Pineapple Large Colourful Pendant Gemstone Necklace LATELITA