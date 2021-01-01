This design was modeled on a poppy seed head picked from some stony ground outside the Wild and Fine studio. Few other plants would have been able to flourish there, and this charm was created as a reminder of the beautiful things that can grow in the most unlikely places. The silver poppy seed hoops earrings are beautifully presented in Plastic Free Wild & Fine branded packaging. Clean gently with a polishing cloth or in warm soapy water. Avoid contact with cosmetics, perfumes and creams Rinse thoroughly after exposure to salt water. Store carefully in a box to avoid scratches Women's Artisanal Silver Poppy Seed Hoop Earrings Wild & Fine