Women's Artisanal Silver Raw Amethyst Gemstone Meditrina Necklace CVLCHA

Carrying this Raw Natural Amethyst Gemstone Meditrina Necklace close to your chest can be purifying and bring forth spiritual wisdom. It's also said that the Amethyst Gemstone can be healing and incredibly protective. Meditrina is known as the Roman goddess of healing. Signature CVLCHA gift box included. 'Make Your Mark In The World and Feel Beautiful Doing It' Product Description: Handmade in Australia with high quality 14K Gold filled, .925 Sterling Silver base metals with genuine Gemstones and Crystals. Raw Amethyst Crystal Necklace Size of Crystal: 17mm approx. Chain: Paperclip 14k Gold Plated .925 Sterling silver Chain Length: 20 inch extendable Nickel, lead and allergy free PLEASE NOTE: All stones and crystals are unique, and may have slight variances in colour, size and characteristics from the image shown. Caring For Your Jewellery We recommend removing your jewellery when you shower and when swimming (chlorinated or sea water) as moisture will damage your plating. Avoid spraying perfume and applying creams directly on your jewellery. This will ensure that your plating lasts for as long as possible. Cleaning Sterling silver and solid gold pieces can be cleaned using a polishing cloth Please note with all plated jewellery, over time the top metal will wear away. Storing When not being worn always store your jewellery in a safe, dry and cool place away from direct sunlight. Store your jewellery where it will not rub against other hard substances. A soft bag - one per piece of jewellery is ideal. Necklace Care While our chains are very strong, it is still delicate in nature and requires extra care. Maintain your chains condition by avoiding pulling, catching or stretching the link. Stone/crystal care Avoid impact against hard surfaces or contact with abrasive surfaces. Many gemstones are very delicate. Avoid extreme temperatures, perfumes, cosmetics and household cleaning chemicals when wearing your jewellery. Women's Artisanal Silver Raw Amethyst Gemstone Meditrina Necklace CVLCHA