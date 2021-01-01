This majestic Reindeer signet ring has a wonderful three dimensional quality to it. The elegant oval face of the ring has a Reindeer's head soldered onto it - a sacred animal revered by the Sami people for their wisdom, resourcefulness and nobility. The ring has an androgynous style so it's suitable for men and women- the oval face and sleek curved design are feminine in form, yet the weight of the piece and striking face of the Reindeer are quite masculine. Effortlessly stylish, looks great worn as a pinky ring or on other fingers for a minimalist look. Made from recycled solid sterling silver, which is then oxidised to bring out the detailing. Handmade in our No 13 Jewellery studio in Hatton Garden, London from 100% recycled sterling silver, and comes beautifully packaged in recycled boxes. Store your jewellery in a soft lined pouch or box separately so they don't damage each other To clean your jewellery, please rub gently with a soft lint free cloth Precious metals naturally tarnish with the exposure to air as well as perfumes, moisturiser, make up, hairspray, perspiration, household cleaning products, chlorine and salt Please avoid exposing your jewellery to these conditions and always remove before swimming, showering, exercising, moisturising, applying perfume and sleep to extend your jewellery's life and shine Women's Artisanal Silver Reindeer Head Signet Ring No 13