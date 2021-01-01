The flora from mother nature treasured in a piece of beautiful jewellery! Specifications: Rhodium Plated Hypoallergenic (Nickel, Cadmium & Lead-Free). Material: Heart Shaped Leaf of Chamaecrista orbiculata Each piece is individually handcrafted from raw organic material and natural sources, therefore shapes may vary, which makes these pieces completely unique for each wearer. Our jewellery is covered with a thick layer of 18-carat gold or rhodium, a minimum of 3 microns thick, guaranteeing high-quality and long life to your jewellery, yet it is still important for you to follow our care instructions: Avoid direct contact with perfume, body lotions, hair sprays or other chemicals. Avoid direct sunlight, heat or cold, especially stay away from humidity. Remove your jewellery before showering, bathing or swimming, as well as rings before hand-washing to keep it shiny for longer. Remove jewellery when participating in physical activities. Remove your pieces before going to bed to avoid any accidents that may cause damage to the pieces. Store your jewellery pieces in a cool, dry place in a box or pouch. Handle with care, your jewellery beauty will last much longer. Women's Artisanal Silver Rhodium Love Stud Earrings - Neena Jewellery