Mariners Charm Bracelet. Tattoo style charm bracelet generously plated in rhodium with five hand carved charms which includes a rose, swallow, clipper ship, skull and anchor. There is enough space for additional charms. Be careful not to expose your jewellery to any chemicals such as household cleaners and perfumes as these could cause damage and discolouration to the surface of your jewellery. Cleaning is best done with a non-abrasive silver polishing cloth. Women's Artisanal Silver Rhodium Mariners Charm Bracelet Roz Buehrlen