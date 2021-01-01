This delicate ring features a double-sided tiny shell with a freshwater pearl nestled between them. It has a lovely three dimensional quality to it, is easy to wear and will go with everything - sure to become your new favourite piece. Made with a freshwater pearl and oxydised Silver to bring out the detailing. 100% handmade in London and comes packaged in a Lee Renee Branded box. Store your jewellery in a soft lined pouch or box separately so they don't damage each other. To clean your jewellery, please rub gently with a soft lint free cloth or you can visit a jeweller every couple of years to get them ultrasonically cleaned and polished. All our jewellery unless otherwise stated is made of Sterling Silver, with Gold Vermeil or Rose Gold or Black Rhodium plated over the top. Precious metals naturally tarnish with the exposure to air as well as perfumes, moisturiser, make up, hairspray, perspiration, household cleaning products, chlorine and salt. Please avoid exposing your jewellery to these conditions and always remove before swimming/showering/exercising/sleep to extend your jewellery's life and shine. Women's Artisanal Silver Rhodium Shell & Pearl Ring Lee Renee