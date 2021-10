This light silk, semi sheer top has an attention grabbing metallic leather collar and cuffs. The pointed pointed Peter Pan style collar and cuffs are hand cut with a decorative scalloped edge. This top boasts a slightly puffed sleeve that finish in a patent leather cuff. Made in Italy. Care Instructions: Hand wash silk only. Do not submerge leather in water. Fabric: Silk & metallic leather Women's Artisanal Silver Silk Harper Top With Metallic Leather Collar - Gunmetal Small Manley