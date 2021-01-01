As Scotland's national flower, this charm is perfect for anyone with an affinity for all things Scottish. Celtic tradition associates the thistle with the qualities of durability, devotion, strength, determination and bravery, and these pretty purple-flowered weeds certainly demand respect! Their sharp thorns, invasive root systems and defiant ability to flourish in hostile conditions make them superheroes of the plant world. If you know a tenacious fighter who refuses to give up, no matter what life throw their way, maybe they need this design in recognition of their resilience? Clean gently with a polishing cloth or in warm soapy water. Avoid contact with cosmetics, perfumes and creams Rinse thoroughly after exposure to salt water. Store carefully in a box to avoid scratches Women's Artisanal Purple Silver Thistle Charm Necklace Wild & Fine