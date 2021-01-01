Inspired by the quite endless 'memento mori' iconography, the Skully Cameo revisits it through an ironic guise. The hand-carved Skully Cameo necklace is bezel-set in a gunmetal Sterling Silver frame that is hand-engraved and embellished with 0.06 ct white diamonds, finished with a 18" rolò chain. The Skully Cameo Necklace is presented in a Vintouch Italy signature packaging. Carving cameos from porcelain has been a socially-responsible decision as many species of shells used in the work of the traditional cameos are considered endangered. Entirely handcrafted in our workshops in the town of Torre del Greco, Italy, the Skully Cameo is hand-carved from a special, exquisite type of porcelain that is called biscuit, made of the same mineral oxides of the antique cameos carved by Greeks and Romans back to III century B.C. The manufacturing process of our cameos requires high craftsmanship skills and extreme precision: with the aid of a very fine chisel called bulino we bring up the lines of the designs and enhance the harmony of the reliefs, before the cameos are fired up at very high temperatures in order to be finally set in precious metals. Vintouch Cameo Jewelry pieces are extremely resistant and they don't need any particular attention. By the way, we suggest to avoid to make the cameo jewelry piece in contact with soaps, cosmetics, detergents and chlorine, that could alterate the natural characteristics of the Jewel. When it is not worn, keep your cameo jewelry piece in its bag in order to protect it from natural oxidation. Only if necessary, use a suede cloth and delicately clean the surface of the Jewel. Each one of our jewel is nichel-free and realized in full compliance with the Reach/Rohs directives from UE. Women's Artisanal Black Skully Cameo Necklace Vintouch Italy