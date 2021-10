Open-space smiley faces glow in polished 14kt yellow gold. These earrings are a feel-good gift for a friend or a fun, playful present for yourself. 14k gold plated over sterling silver with push-back closures H2O sensitive. Before showering or working out, remove your plated jewelry. Clean your piece by buffing gently with a dry cloth and store it in your pouch. Women's Artisanal Gold Smiley Face Stud Earrings Little Sky Stone