Lily & Roo's stunning floating diamond necklace is the perfect gift for her, ideal for layering. To keep your jewellery shining bright, we recommend giving it a little care over time. By using a soft, lint-free jewellery cloth, you can remove blemishes that result from body oils, perfumes and lotions, whilst protecting the finish on your beautiful Lily & Roo jewellery from future damage. TOP TIPS Avoid the five S's - Sleep, Shower, Swim, Sprays (perfumes) & Sweat (exercise). Always ensure you fasten up your necklaces and store each piece individually in a cool, dry and dark place, to help prevent tarnishing occurring from pollution and sunlight. Women's Artisanal White Solid Gold Floating Diamond Necklace Lily & Roo