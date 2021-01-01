The main London Blue Topaz gemstone is rose cut to show off its beautiful colour and light reflecting ability, truly looks like the heart of the ocean. The 2 seahorse's tails wind around the other 2 small round blue topaz stones. Inspired by Sir David Attenborough's The Blue Planet documentary. 100% handmade in Hatton Garden, London from recycled solid 9ct Gold. Seahorse ring comes beautifully packaged in a Lee Renee Branded box. Lee Renee jewellery is made from recycled sterling solid 9ct gold. When not being worn, we recommend that you store your jewellery in the box that it came in. This will minimise the effects of sunlight and the environment. Avoid all contact with water, body lotions, perfumes, sun creams, cleaning products and make-up To keep your jewellery sparkling, you can polish it gently with a soft jewellery cloth. Women's Artisanal Blue Solid Gold Seahorse Topaz Ring Lee Renee