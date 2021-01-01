Inspired by Sami artisans who inhabit the Arctic circle, this half circle signet ring, handmade from recycled 9ct solid gold, features a hand-engraved ancient symbol the Sun - an important symbol in Sami mythology. This design has taken a full classic signet ring, and been sliced in half to give it a contemporary feel. Our sun ring design has taken a full classic gold signet ring, and has been sliced in half to give it a contemporary feel. Sun ring looks great worn on its own or combined with the moon ring version to create a full yet split circle - many customers use them as alternative his'n'hers matching wedding rings too. Sun ring is handmade in our Hatton Garden, London studio from 100% recycled 9ct gold, and comes beautifully packaged in No 13 recycled boxes. Handmade from recycled 9ct gold, designed to last a lifetime if cared for correctly Store your jewellery in a soft lined pouch or box separately so they don't damage each other To clean your jewellery, please rub gently with a soft lint free cloth Avoid contact with perfumes, moisturiser, make up, hairspray, household cleaning products, chlorine and salt Remove before swimming/showering/exercising/sleep to extend your jewellery's life and shine Women's Artisanal Solid Gold Sun Signet Ring No 13