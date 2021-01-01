What symbol shows you care more than a solid gold initial engraved on a super modern tag? Our letters are designed to be worn as an emblem of personal significance like a little secret to carry with you all day every day. Choose which letter you would like and let us create something elegant, timeless and uber chic. Our solid gold tags are crafted individually in our studio in London. Care and Info Each piece of jewellery is designed and handmade in our studio in London. It is handmade, not machine made, so it will be perfectly imperfect. We believe in ethical, responsible and sustainable production and business practices. We only use solid gold from the very finest and oldest metal suppliers in Hatton Garden, the centre of the jewellery district in London which is eco (re/upcycled) and fair trade gold to prevent any harm from the environment and to ensure a fully traceable ethical supply chain. Each piece of jewellery will arrive in a beautifully branded box. Taking care of your jewellery Each piece of jewellery is made of solid gold, but it is not indestructible and needs to be treated with care. Do not swim, sleep or bathe and avoid perfumes, lotions or cosmetics. After each wear, gently rinse it with some baby soap and dry thoroughly. All metals naturally oxidise with the air, so store it in the box or your jewellery box. Women's Artisanal Solid Gold Tag Necklace With Initial Lily Flo Jewellery