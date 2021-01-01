This delicate, domed Virgo solid gold constellation bracelet is set with three brilliant cut diamonds that represent the bigger stars, and hand engraved with tiny dots that depict the smaller stars - looks great for everyday styling and makes the perfect personalised gift for a birthday or special occasion. Each Virgo bracelet is unique and beautifully hand engraved by our master engraver here in Hatton Garden. Handmade in our Hatton Garden, London studio from solid recycled 9ct gold and conflict free, ethically sourced diamonds. Comes beautifully packaged in a recycled No 13 box. 9ct solid yellow gold Store your jewellery in a soft lined pouch or box separately so they don't damage each other To clean your jewellery, please rub gently with a soft lint free cloth Avoid contact with perfumes, moisturiser, make up, hairspray, household cleaning products, chlorine and salt Remove before swimming/showering/exercising/sleep to extend your jewellery's life and shine Women's Artisanal Solid Gold Virgo Constellation Bracelet - Diamonds No 13