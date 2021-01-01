Thin necklace with hoop, glass and 'OPUS' pendant that works as single earring as well. You can connect it with our APRICATE earrings/ bracelet, or CONNECTIONS bracelets to extend the length and make it more unique. Specifications: recycled glass rock, natural pearl, hypoallergenic stainless steel HOW TO CARE FOR YOUR HANDMADE JEWELLERY Colours and shape of handmade glass beads may slightly vary. Please handle with extra care, and keep away from children. Each purchase comes with a handmade dust bag, made of recycled, natural materials. The jewellery should be always kept inside the dust bag to avoid damage. Please read our Care & repair guide for more information. Women's Artisanal White Stainless Steel Connections Opus Chain Necklace & Single Earring - Silver Luminarium