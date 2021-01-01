Parma Violet earrings are simply perfect for springtime walks, flowery photo shoots, or just hanging out around the house in lockdown. Hand made by Hello Emu and hand painted by Emily Laura Designs, this really is the dream team of both designers and earrings. Passion fruit flowers cover these lilac cuties to make the most gorgeous accessories for your ears. This lilac goes especially well with other shades of purple and yellow colours, so we suggest popping these on with a monochromatic purple outfit or grab your favourite yellow dress. Each pair is individually handmade so may differ slightly from the photo. Emily Laura Designs Earrings come packaged ready to gift to a loved one or yourself. How to look after your earrings: Polymer clay is a delicate material so trying to avoid dropping and putting pressure on the earrings will ensure a long life with your pair! The earrings have been coated in a varnish to protect the hand painted designs but please avoid getting them wet. Materials: Polymer Clay (PVC, Plasticizer, Additive), Acrylic Paint, Polymer Varnish with UVLS (Matte), Rose Gold Links, Stainless Steel Studs. Handmade in the UK. Women's Artisanal Purple Stainless Steel Lilac Floral Green & Clay Fortune Cookie Earrings - Parma Violet Large Emily Laura Designs