Beautiful handmade polymer clay earrings inspired by the beauty of these early sunsets we've been having. Each earring is individually hand painted with a floral lily design and are varnished to keep them in pristine condition. This statement pair will add a pop of colour and style to any outfit, bringing you from day to night. Emily Laura Designs Sunset Lily Earrings come packaged ready to gift to a loved one or yourself. How to look after your earrings: Polymer clay is a delicate material so trying to avoid dropping and putting pressure on the earrings will ensure a long life with your pair! The earrings have been coated in a varnish to protect the hand painted designs but please avoid getting them wet. Materials: Polymer Clay (PVC, Plasticizer, Additive), Acrylic Paint, Polymer Varnish with UVLS (Matte), Rose Gold Links, Stainless Steel Studs. Handmade by artisan company Emily Laura Designs in the UK. Women's Artisanal Yellow/Orange Stainless Steel Sunset Lily Drop Earrings Emily Laura Designs