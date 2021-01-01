Made from recycled sterling silver these earrings are unique and stylish. Mounirs silver jewellery is designed and carefully handmade in our London studio by skilled artisan jewellers. Due to its handcrafted nature each piece is unique and might vary slightly in finish which adds to its charm. The earrings will be sent out in our signature gift box Please note that with all sterling silver jewellery due care and attention is needed Each piece should be kept separately and should not come into contact with any water or chemicals including perfume and hair spray When not worn store in a box to avoid exposure to air. To clean either use a silver dip or a soft silver polishing cloth. Women's Artisanal Sterling Silver Bubbled Hoop Earrings MOUNIR LONDON