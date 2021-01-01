Be as fresh as a daisy, but even more special with a diamond centre pendant necklace. I used to love making daisy chains in the garden with the warmth of the sunshine on my skin as a child and I'm sure that you feel it too. I wanted to harness that feeling in these beautiful handcut daisies that I've hand set a beautiful diamond in the centre. This gorgeous necklace will take you straight back to those blissful days. Each piece of jewellery is designed and handmade in our studio in London. It is handmade, not machine made, so it will be perfectly imperfect. We believe in ethical, responsible and sustainable production and business practices. We only use solid gold from the very finest and oldest metal suppliers in Hatton Garden, the centre of the jewellery district in London which is eco (re/upcycled) and fairtrade gold to prevent any harm from the environment and to ensure a fully traceable ethical supply chain. Each piece of jewellery will arrive in a beautifully branded box. Taking care of your jewellery Each piece of jewellery is made of solid gold, but it is not indestructible and needs to be treated with care. Do not swim, sleep or bathe and avoid perfumes, lotions or cosmetics. After each wear, gently rinse it with some baby soap and dry thoroughly. All metals naturally oxidise with the air, so store it in the box or your jewellery box. Women's Artisanal Sterling Silver Daisy & Lab Grown Diamond Stud Necklace Lily Flo Jewellery