Crafted from sterling silver, the initial Q pendant is precision engraved with myia's geometric font on a small solid silver round disc. The perfect personalised gift, ideal for everyday wear. This necklace sits just below your collarbone, and can be worn at two lengths. The necklace is presented in Myia's branded box, ready for gifting. Material: sterling silver UK hallmarked Women's Artisanal Sterling Silver Facett Initial Q Pendant Myia Bonner