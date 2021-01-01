"Love is a fire without flames. Therefore I fear love, I fear it again." Manual skills above technology, this is what Coreterno jewelry is all about, through the recovery of ancient traditions that have their roots in ancient Rome, hand-beaten metal, engraving, live fire forging. Jewels which make the hand of the artist who created them perceivable, imperfect and unique as the essence of man himself. Engraved and bas-relief words that express the intellect, the poetry of the human being and his ability to create his own destiny. Coreterno Jewelry is made of Sterling Silver 925. All our unique pieces are hand crafted in Rome by the hands of the finest Italian goldsmith masters, using the antique technique of the lost wax. Wash in lukewarm water using a mild detergent, rinse well and dry with a soft cloth. Alternatively use a damp cloth for specific sterling silver cleaning. Oxydation is done on purpose and my fade out gradually to a lighter tone. Women's Artisanal Sterling Silver Kiss Or Kill Necklace CORETERNO