Simply beautiful. The necklace features a small hammered medal pendant, dangling from intricate fine chain. Crafted from sterling silver this necklace is perfect for layering or worn alone for a minimal look. Matching jewellery available. Please choose the preferred length from the menu. Each order comes inside a gift box and with a FREE cleaning cloth, ready to give as a gift or to keep for yourself. Crafted from sterling silver, silver can naturally tarnish with time and wear, so to help keep it tarnish free for longer every item is e-coated with an anti tarnish layer. You will also receive a free care kit with every order, this includes an anti tarnish bag, a cleaning cloth and instructions. To restore the original brilliance of the silver use the silver polishing cloth, if this is not sufficient then use a silver dip solution making sure to read the manufactures instructions. Also keep different metals away from each other to reduce excessive wear. Women's Artisanal Sterling Silver mall Hammered Medal Necklace Lucy Ashton Jewellery