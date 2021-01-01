This charming bracelet features an exquisite little sterling silver rose inset into the centre of the chain. It's handmade from solid sterling silver and has an extension chain making it suitable for any wrist size. Sits wonderfully on the wrist completing any outfit. Matching rose jewellery is available from the Lucy Flint Jewellery range. Arrives packaged in a pretty Lucy Flint Jewellery branded box. Made from solid sterling silver. Clean your silver jewellery regularly with a jewellery cloth or dip to keep it sparkling. Chemicals in beauty products such as perfume can cause silver to go dull, so it's always best to put jewellery on last when getting ready and, if possible, take it off before sleeping, showering, swimming, cleaning or any activity that may scratch it. Women's Artisanal Sterling Silver Rose Bracelet Lucy Flint Jewellery