Sea Opal stud earrings on 925 sterling silver studs and scrolls. Lab created opal. All orders come packaged in a beautiful ORA gift box. To protect your jewellery, pieces should be individually placed in a pouch or within a soft lined box to stop them being scratched or tangled. Ideally store your jewellery in a dark, cool and dry place, and try to keep pieces apart to avoid friction damage or tangling. Women's Artisanal Sterling Silver Sea Opal Stud Earrings ORA Pearls